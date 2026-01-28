Tyson Fury to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in comeback fight

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury will return to the ring in the UK in April. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tyson Fury's return to the ring has been confirmed with the former heavyweight world champion set to fight Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority announced the fight on Wednesday. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs), who announced his latest retirement in January 2025, declared earlier this month he was set to return to boxing.

He will face Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) in April and while the fight will be held in the United Kingdom, an exact location has yet to be confirmed.

"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!" Fury said.

Makhmudov, a Russian boxer based in Canada, was rumoured to be in line to fight Fury following his impressive win over British heavyweight Dave Allen in October last year.

The fight will be Fury's first in the UK since December 2022 when he beat Derek Chisora for the third time, defending his WBC title.

He then fought three times in Saudi Arabia, beating Francis Ngannou in October 2023 before back-to-back fights against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Usyk won both fights on points in May and December 2024, respectively, becoming the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

Fury announced his retirement following the second clash with Usyk.

The fight will be the first live event broadcast by Netflix in the UK, with the streaming service also filming with Fury and his family for the second season of the show At Home with the Furys, which set to be released later this year.