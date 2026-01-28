Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov? What to know about Tyson Fury's opponent

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury's return to the ring has been confirmed, with 'The Gypsy King' set to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

The fight will come 15 months after Fury announced his latest retirement in January 2025.

That decision followed back-to-back-defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 and while it wasn't the first time Fury retired, he stayed active both in the gym and on social media throughout the year.

Now, one of the biggest starts and personalities in boxing will return, but who is his opponent Makhmudov, and what threat could he pose to Fury?

Arslanbek Makhmudov will fight Tyson Fury in April. gETTY

Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Arslanbek Makhmudov is a Russian heavyweight boxer based in Canada. He has fought 23 times professionally, with 21 wins and two defeats. 19 of his victories have come by knockout.

The 6 ft 5 in 36-year-old will present a physical challenge for Fury. He typically hits the scales at 260 pounds.

Makhmudov became known to the wider British boxing fanbase last year when he beat Dave Allen on points in Sheffield.

Who has Makhmudov fought?

While Makhmudov has a good record (21-2, 19 KOs), he hasn't reached the world title level. He came up short against now-WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel in December 2023, losing by a Round 4 knockout.

However, as well as the win over Allen, Makhmudov has beaten former Anthony Joshua opponent Carlos Takam.

What chance does Makhmudov have?

Makhmudov beat British heavyweight Dave Allen in October. Getty

With Fury no doubt looking to fight for world titles before he does eventually step away from boxing forever, Makhmudov has been chosen as a somewhat tough but beatable opponent.

Fury can't afford to lose and Makhmudov presents the perfect opponent to shake off any ring-rust gained in his year exodus before moving on to bigger and better things.

But, as always in the heavyweight division, every fighter has a chance. Makhmudov is big, strong and can punch. His 19 knockouts tell you that.

Fury is the far superior fighter, but if he boxes smart, Makhmudov can cause a headache or two for Fury.

Where could the fight be held?

An official location for the fight has not been announced, but it will be in the United Kingdom and streamed on Netflix.

With Fury being such a superstar, it can be expected that he would fight in a major stadium rather than an arena.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he fought Derek Chisora in his last fight in England in 2022, is set to be available on April 11, with Tottenham playing away from home in the Premier League at Sunderland.

Tottenham aren't currently set to play at the stadium again until a week after the fight.

Wembley Stadium, where Fury beat Dillian Whyte in April 2022, has no events listed on April 11, but hosts an England women's football international against Spain on April 14, which could present logistical issues.

Old Trafford -- home to Fury's beloved Manchester United -- has hosted boxing in the past, but United are set to host Leeds United on April 11.