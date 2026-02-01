        <
          Teofimo Lopez Jr.-Shakur Stevenson live updates, results and analysis

          Teofimo Lopez Jr., left, puts his WBO junior welterweight title on the line against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden. Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
          • Andreas HaleFeb 1, 2026, 12:00 AM
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
          WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. defends his title Saturday against Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden in New York.

          Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) has won six straight fights since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021. A former unified lightweight champion, he is making his fourth defense of the 140-pound belt he captured with a unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor in June 2023. Lopez also owns notable victories over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 and Arnold Barboza Jr. last May.

          Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) moves up in weight to challenge Lopez, marking his debut at junior welterweight. Already a world champion at featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight, Stevenson is aiming to become a four-division titleholder. He's coming off a dominant victory over William Zepeda in July.

          Stay here for live updates, results and round-by-round analysis from Andreas Hale.