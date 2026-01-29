The next Anthony Joshua? Leo Atang is ready to carve his own path

Open Extended Reactions

Last summer, when Matchroom Boxing launched their re-branding, two iconic British heavyweights -- and former world champions -- were invited on stage for a Q + A session.

Slightly to the side of Anthony Joshua and Frank Bruno, looking on in as much awe as everyone else in the room, was Leo Atang, dubbed quite vocally by promoter Eddie Hearn as the man to eventually fill Joshua's shoes.

It's a label that has been given to many an up-and-coming fighter.

The next AJ!

But Hearn was quite clear. Atang, 19, has all the attributes -- in and out of the ring -- to be the next face of the UK heavyweight scene. It's an honour fans and promoters alike discuss and a fighter they crave to find.

There simply needs to be a face (or faces) of the sport. Someone who is the shop window for the rest, like Joshua and Tyson Fury have been for over a decade. Without one, the sport suffers. Take a look across the Atlantic where they're crying out for a heavyweight to replace Deontay Wilder.

Someone who walks the streets and commands attention. Johnson, Dempsey, Ali, Foreman, Tyson ... America has always had a dominant heavyweight. The sport is at its weakest when it doesn't

It's no small ask then for Atang (3-0) to eventually take that on his shoulders for the Brits, especially when Hearn himself is comparing him to Joshua.

"He did mention it ... I didn't think he'd go this hard on it! But it's good. It's built me up perfectly," Atang tells ESPN.

"I feel like I'm riding with that pressure. [Eddie] knows the plan. We've got the plan set out; we're not in a rush at all, we're here to learn. I'm getting experience on the job and getting as many fights in as I can whilst I'm young, building that it's almost like an apprenticeship."

Atang has won his first three fights with a Round One knockout. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Atang's career has been short -- three fights -- and very sharp: All three fights with a Round One knockout.

The journey continues Saturday against Amine Boucetta on the undercard of Josh Kelly's junior middleweight title fight against Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle. Another big stage for Atang to show what he can do.

And, while he insists he's looking to forge his own path and not simply be the second coming of someone else, he's ready for the challenge.

Thinking back to that sticky summer day in London, standing on stage with Joshua and Bruno, Atang says it still feels like a dream, but he realises the importance of the moment.

"I still think of it now. I still struggle to believe it even happened, if that makes sense," he says.

"I loved every moment of it. The fact that they think of me like this and people say they might have put too much pressure on me, but I'm embracing that pressure now and I'm very privileged that they have put that on me.

"It gives me some extra drive to work for to prove if I'm right that I am here for it."