Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, price, undercard

Teofimo Lopez (L) will fight Shakur Stevenson on Saturday in New York. Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday in what is building as one of the biggest fights of the year already.

Lopez, of Brooklyn, will clash with New Jersey's Stevenson at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a venue often hailed as "the Mecca of boxing."

The fight, which follows a stacked undercard, promises to be an intriguing one with both fighters looking to climb the pound-for-pound rankings.

Here is everything UK fans need to know about the fight.

Where is the fight being broadcast?

The fight will be shown exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.S. and UK. It will cost £24.99.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

What time will the fight start in the UK?

The main card will start at 11.05 p.m. GMT on Saturday Jan. 31. The main event ring walks are due to start at 3.50 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson undercard