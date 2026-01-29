Anthony Joshua speaks for first time since Nigeria crash

Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly for the first time since the December car crash in Nigeria that killed his two friends.

Joshua was involved in the crash Dec. 29 near Lagos, Nigeria, that killed his two friends Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

On Thursday, the former two-time heavyweight champion released an emotional YouTube video in which he discussed the incident for the first time.

"The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami. We had so many plans to wrap up 2025, and we were on a mission," Joshua said.

"We went back home, went to see our families and everything just got flipped up on its head. God's the best planner. We can plan to the best of our capabilities, but that was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control.

"Not even did their parents, uncles, cousins, friends and myself lose two great men, we lost people that we dearly care about and that have been major players in all of our lives.

"It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions. In today's day and age, it's easy to microanalyse people and pass judgement, but I know what I feel, and that's all that matters to me. I know what my duty is."

Joshua, 36, held back tears while talking about his friends. In the video's caption, he conceded the speech "took a few attempts."

"It's a shame. It's a shame ... So, there's that side of things. What can I say," an emotional Joshua said.

"One day my time will come, and I'm not scared. ... At all. It's actually comforting I've got two brothers on the other side. I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. ... My left and my right, you know?

"I was walking with giants that kept me protected."

Joshua thanked people for their messages of support and vowed to fulfil the dreams of his "brothers."

"What my goal is is to continue to help them achieve their goals. Even though they may not be here in the physical, when I pray, I know spiritually they're going to aid me through. It's not just physical strength that will get me through; it's going to take a lot.

"A lot of strength from a higher power, so I'm definitely going to be saying my prayers, and I'm going to help them fulfil their dreams for their families.

"Not only me, there's a whole team of us. ... A whole brotherhood, a whole sisterhood that will be helping fulfil their legacy and dreams.

"I don't think I've mentioned the love and appreciation. It's all acknowledged by me, by them, by their families. We acknowledged the thousands, maybe going into millions, around the world that showed so much love to them both."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's longtime promoter at Matchroom Boxing, said last week that Joshua "will take his time to get back on track" as the boxer continues his recovery from the crash.