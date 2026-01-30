Adames (illness) withdraws from WBC title defense vs. Williams

Open Extended Reactions

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames has withdrawn from his title defense Saturday against Austin "Ammo" Williams due to an illness.

The Ring reported that Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) was unable to hit the scale and weigh in Friday morning due to the illness and had been pulled from the bout. The fight was part of "The Ring 6" card at Madison Square Garden, headlined by WBO 140-pound champion Teofimo Lopez defending his title against three-division titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

Adames, 31, hasn't fought since last February when he battled Hamzah Sheeraz to a controversial split draw.

As of press time, there were hopes to keep Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) on the card but a replacement opponent had yet to be named.