Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora bout set for April in London

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will be back in action April 4 when he faces Derek Chisora at O2 Arena in London, it was announced Friday.

The fight will headline the first Misfits Pro event and stream live on DAZN.

Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) will look to collect his second consecutive win after falling on rough times from 2020 to 2024 where he went 1-4 after starting his career 42-0-1. Wilder lost by knockout in back-to-back fights against Tyson Fury, picked up a knockout win over Robert Helenius and dropped another pair of fights to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang before knocking out Tyrrell Herndon in June.

Wilder, 40, will return to the United Kingdom for the first time in 12 years. The last time he fought in England was against Audley Harrison in 2013.

"The Bronze Bomber" will face former title contender Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs). Chisora has won three consecutive fights against Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin since losing by knockout to then-WBC heavyweight champion Fury in 2022. Chisora, 42, has faced some of the best heavyweights of this generation with fights against Oleksandr Usyk, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte and Vitali Klitschko.

There were rumors that Wilder was lining up a fight with Usyk but he will now headline Misfits Boxing's first professional boxing event.