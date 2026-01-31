Francesca Hennessy edges Ellie Bouttell in all-action title eliminator

Open Extended Reactions

Francesca Hennessy (R) beat Ellie Bouttell on Saturday. CHRIS DEAN BOXXER

Francesca Hennessy took a step closer to a bantamweight world title fight with a majority decision win against Ellie Bouttell on Saturday.

The all-action clash was judged 95-95, 97-93 & 96-94 in favour of Hennessy (8-0, 1KO) at London's Copper Box Arena.

Both fighters were cut in Round 2, Bouttell above her right eye, Hennessy on her forehead, but it didn't deter either of them from coming forward and trading shots in the middle of the ring.

The clash of styles and determination from both in the WBC bantamweight title eliminator made for an exciting match up.

After promotion to the main event due to the injury-enforced cancellation of Adam Azim's bout with Gustavo Lemos, Hennessy, 21, seized her moment to headline on BBC Two, entertaining the crowd with a rousing ring walk before she and Bouttell (7-1-1, 2KOs) delivered between the ropes.

Hennessy started strong, controlling the pace and working behind her left jab, snapping her opponent's head back on occasion, a tactic which proved instantly effective.

However, Bouttell found success punching in bursts, catching Hennessy with her right hand to let the pre-fight favourite know she was in for a tough night.

A scrappy, entertaining bout fought in the pocket soon developed and neither fighter relented.

By Round 5, Bouttell looked to be wrestling some control back, peppering her rival with shots and in particular the savage right hand which Hennessy was forced to take constantly.

However, Hennessy's footwork kept her out of too much trouble before she started to build some combinations of her own, finishing strong to take the decision.

Promoter Ben Shalom declared undisputed champion at 118 pounds Cherneka Johnson was in their sights, insisting Hennessy could fight for a title this year.