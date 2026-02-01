Jarrell Miller's toupee gets knocked off in victory over Kingsley Ibeh

Open Extended Reactions

Just when you think you have seen it all, heavyweight contender Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller delivered something new Saturday night with a viral moment during his split decision win over Kingsley Ibeh at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Miller had promised a knockout during Saturday's undercard bout but delivered a different kind of highlight in Round 2, when Ibeh's right uppercut knocked the hairpiece off his head. Fans were stunned as Miller's toupee lifted off the top of his head. Rather than shy away from the moment, Miller embraced it, tearing off the toupee before the start of Round 3 and flinging it into the stands, where WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley collected it.

Miller said that he got a hairpiece after he lost his hair two days ago, when he said he mistakenly used "ammonia bleach" instead of shampoo to wash his hair.

"I'm a comedian," Miller said during the postfight interview. "You have to make fun of yourself."

Miller was back in action for the first time since August 2024, when he fought Andy Ruiz to a majority draw. Miller improved to 27-1-2.