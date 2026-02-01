Xander Zayas unifies titles in close decision over Abass Baraou

Open Extended Reactions

Xander Zayas reaffirmed his status as one of boxing's rising stars, narrowly defeating Abass Baraou by split decision in their junior middleweight title unification bout Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs), who entered the bout as the WBO titleholder, added Baraou's WBA belt with the victory. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Zayas, while a third judge had Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs) winning it 116-112.

"This feels amazing," said Zayas, a native of Puerto Rico. "I'm just 23. I'm just getting started. I had to beat some odd, round nine or so I kind of bother my hand a little bit. Have to figure it out, but that's what champions do. I told you in the fighters' meeting, fighters and champions win. And I found a way tonight."

Fighting in his native Puerto Rico, Xander Zayas, right, emerged with a split-decision win over Abass Baraou to unify the WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Zayas said he knew it was a closely contested bout and admitted feeling anxious while the judges' scorecards were read.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a bit scared, but to be honest, I think I pulled it off," Zayas said. "I knew I pulled it off at least eight and nine rounds. He maybe got three or four off, but man, he's a warrior."

Zayas won the WBO title in July, when he routed Jorge Garcia by decision. Baraou defeated Yoenis Tellez in August to win the WBA's interim title before being elevated to full champion when Terence Crawford left the division the following month.