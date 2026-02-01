Stevenson seizes Lopez's title to become four-division champion

Open Extended Reactions

Shakur Stevenson humbled and humiliated Teofimo Lopez with boxing's version of a perfect game Saturday night, snatching the WBO junior welterweight title by wiping out Teofimo Lopez with a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) had promised to make the fight with Lopez look easy and did just that with all three judges scoring the fight 119-109. In the process, Stevenson became the fastest fighter to become a four-division champion.

"I picked him apart and did what I was supposed to do," Stevenson said. "This is the art of boxing -- hit and don't get hit and pick guys apart. I told you all I'm the best fighter on the planet and I stand by that."

Behind a thumping jab and quick-twitch reflexes, Stevenson tamed the aggressive Lopez from the opening bell. Rather than move around the ring, Stevenson held court in the center of the ring, dissecting Lopez and demoralizing him as the rounds wore on. Befuddled by Stevenson's dominance, Lopez's father and trainer resorted to urging his son on rather than offering any useful instructions in the corner.

Lopez (22-2, 18 KOs) had no answers for Stevenson but never stopped trying. However, after six rounds he was outlanded 78-23 by Stevenson and couldn't make any adjustments that altered the outcome.

Following the win, Stevenson challenged Conor Benn, who last fought Chris Eubank Jr. at 160 pounds in November.