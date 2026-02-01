Shakur Stevenson calls out Conor Benn after Teofimo Lopez win: 'He motivated me'

Open Extended Reactions

Shakur Stevenson has set his sights on welterweight Conor Benn, calling the Brit out following his win over Teofimo Lopez in New York.

Stevenson produced a boxing masterclass at Madison Square Garden to beat Lopez and take the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles to become a four-weight world champion on Saturday.

Following the victory, Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) used his post-fight interview to emphatically call out Benn.

"It's a fighter in here right now and he motivated me tonight too. Where is Conor Benn?" Stevenson said. "Conor Benn, we could get it banging, boy. I want that same rehydration clause that you put on [Chris] Eubank Jr. and I want the fight.

"Sign the contract. Let's make it happen."

Benn fought twice against Eubank Jr. in 2025 at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds with a 10-pound rehydration clause, losing the first bout in April before winning the rematch with a much-improved boxing performance in November. Benn, who along with Eubank Jr. was watching ringside in New York, welcomed the fight.

Shakur Stevenson produced a boxing masterclass to beat Teofimo Lopez on Saturday in New York. Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

"You're too small for me," Benn told DAZN. "We can do it next. Come up to welterweight with the big dogs. You're a small, little man."

After fighting twice at 160 pounds last year, Benn has insisted he wants to move back down to welterweight and wants to challenge for the WBC title. Mario Barrios defend his WBC belt against Ryan Garcia on Feb. 21.

However, a fight against Stevenson could be equally as enticing for Benn. At the post-fight news conference, Stevenson doubled down on his call out.

"I am a businessman at the end of the day and he did a rehydration clause with Chris Eubank, who was in the ring half-dead," he said. "Why can't he do the same thing?

"I'm into big fights. I'm into big fights, I like big-money fights. I like proving that I'm the best and I like doing things that people say I can't do. There's a lot of people who say I'm too little for Conor Benn and I can't do it. It makes for a tremendous fight.

"It's going to be a good beef. I like the story behind it and it's a tremendous fight.