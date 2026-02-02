All-time boxing record? Fran Hennessy 'wipes the floor' with Cherneka Johnson - Ben Shalom

Open Extended Reactions

Fran Hennessy is targeting a shot at the undisputed bantamweight title. Chris Dean/ Boxxer

Promoter Ben Shalom believes Francesca Hennessy "wipes the floor" with undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson as the Brit chases a history-making bout.

Hennessy (8-0, 1 KO) became the WBC mandatory challenger for Johnson after a majority decision win over Ellie Bouttell in London on Saturday.

The result means Hennessy, 21, is well within reach of her goal of becoming the youngest ever undisputed boxing champion of the four-belt era, men's or women's.

Gabriela Fundora holds the record after she became undisputed flyweight champion in 2024 at 22 years and 218 days old. Hennessy doesn't turn 22 until October.

While Hennessy has time on her side following Saturday's win, Shalom said she is ready to take on Johnson.

"That was the plan from the start was just to become undisputed and break that record," Shalom told ESPN.

"So, we're on course. I think it will happen this year. I truly believe that. I believe Fran's going to do it. I think she wipes the floor with Sugar Neekz [Johnson] to be honest."

With Johnson, who was born in New Zealand and fights out of Australia, signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Shalom said Hennessy would be open to fighting in the U.S. or wherever the champion may want the bout.

Now it's in her reach, Hennessy said she would be more than willing to go in with Johnson next.

Cherneka Johnson is the undisputed bantamweight champion. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

"When I started on my pro journey, I said it was a dream of mine to become the youngest undisputed, I'm well on my way there now," Hennessy said.

"I'm not shying away from tough fights. I'm well on the way to undisputed and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for it. I know whatever level I go to; I'll rise to it."

Shalom believes he has a genuine star of the sport on his hands, with Hennessy stepping up to the main event on BBC Two following the cancellation of Adam Azim's fight with Gustavo Lemos.

"21 years old, you can't underestimate the audience tonight and the amount of girls up and down the country and females that might be in gyms or might be thinking about going to the gym or on the periphery of sport that will be inspired by that," Shalom said.

"She's very relatable and very likable and very talented and doing it at such a young age on a national broadcaster is a great moment for her. Also, a great moment for women's boxing."