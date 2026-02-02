Fundora's WBC title defense vs. Thurman moved to March 28

Open Extended Reactions

Sebastian Fundora's WBC junior middleweight title defense against Keith Thurman has been rescheduled for March 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Monday.

Fundora-Thurman will headline "PBC on Prime" pay-per-view fight card.

The fight was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 but Fundora suffered a hand injury during training and was forced out of the fight. The expectation was for the fight to be rescheduled in January but ended up landing in March.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) scored knockouts wins over Tim Tszyu and Chordale Booker in 2025 in defense of his title. A win over Thurman would certainly be the most prolific name on his resume to date.

Thurman (36-1, 23 KOs) has his sights set on junior middleweight gold for a second time. Thurman was forced out of a WBC title fight with Tszyu with an injury in March 2024 and was replaced by Fundora, who pulled off the upset for the title. Thurman, 37, has only fought once since 2022 with a TKO win over Brock Jarvis in March 2025.