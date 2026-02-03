Once in boxing limbo, Lauren Price seeks Katie Taylor, Mikaela Mayer defining fights

Open Extended Reactions

2025 was supposed to be Lauren Price's year.

She had collected three welterweight titles by the first week of March, out-boxing Natasha Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall to establish herself as one of the best in women's boxing. American Mikaela Mayer -- who has the only belt missing from Price's collection -- was next on the wish list.

Of course, that didn't happen. Price, who became a frustrated victim of Boxxer's transition from Sky Sports to the BBC, didn't fight again as her rivals continued to climb between the ropes.

Price and Boxxer received an offer to face Mayer state side last year, which the Welsh fighter labelled "an absolute joke."

This year, with a fight already locked in for April 4 on home soil in Cardiff, things are already looking up.

Lauren Price is the unified welterweight chamion. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

"There were a lot of things in the background out of my control," Price tells ESPN. The 2020 Olympic gold medallist is thankful for her veteran coach Rob McCracken, who has worked with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch. He helped her navigate the frustrating months in limbo.

Now, they're firmly re-focused on boxing and the big fights are calling.

Katie Taylor is one dream opponent Price has been talking about recently. It remains to be seen if Taylor will even fight again but if she does, it would need to be a huge event. Price believes she fits the bill.

"Katie Taylor for me [formed the] pathway for women's boxing and I've always looked up to her," Price said. "She's a great role model and I've always said I would love to share the ring with her one day. On my behalf, I think it's a massive fight.

"I'm an Olympic gold medallist, she's an Olympic gold medallist. I was world champion, she was world champion, I was European champion, she was European champion. It all aligns, but also because of the Welsh and Irish [connection], I feel like the fans are very similar. They're passionate, patriotic. It's a great."

Katie Taylor has been undisputed at lightweight and junior welterweight. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024

Taylor has won titles at junior welterweight and would likely need to move up to face Price, but it could be the challenge that entices the Irish legend back into the ring.

If that doesn't come round, Price knows exactly who she wants.

A clash with Mayer would be one of the biggest in women's boxing, with undisputed status up for grabs, but the offer Mayer's team made last year didn't make financial sense for Price.

"I don't understand this. Her name was thrown at me and, how I can explain this? It's an undisputed fight, a massive fight, but the money isn't great," Price says. "But then they offer me names like Katie Taylor, Alecia Baumgardner, Claressa Shields and the money is four or five times the amount.

Price received an offer to fight Mikaela Mayer (L) last year. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

"As a fighter, of course I want to box Mikaela, I want to become undisputed champion, but how can you say that can't be a stadium fight when she's such a big name, I'm a big name, it's a massive fight. I think that's where we're stuck at the minute.

"I think we both deserve the pay day as well, if I'm honest."

Price wants the bout for herself and with a knowledge that women's boxing desperately needs the big names fighting each other in order to grow.

Promoter Ben Shalom believes a deal will get done and is close. For now, Price is focusing on her return to Cardiff, taking on unbeaten Puerto Rican Stephanie Pineiro Aquino. Fighting at home means so much, she turned down the chance to headline the Royal Albert Hall again to take an event to Wales.

"I want to build that fanbase and if I am realistic on wanting to box in the [Principality] Stadium, I need to be boxing in Wales," Price says. "I've got a great team behind me in Rob, Boxxer and now the BBC as well massively behind me. I'm just glad I'll start the ball rolling on April 4."