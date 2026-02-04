Dubois-Harper, Scotney-Flores announced for MVP's U.K. debut

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is heading to the United Kingdom for the first time on April 5 with a stacked card of women's boxing, headlined by WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois meeting WBO titleholder Terri Harper in a 10-round unification bout, the promotion told ESPN on Wednesday.

The card, taking place at Olympia Events in London, will also feature unified women's junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney facing WBA champion Mayelli Flores to determine an undisputed champion in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Chantelle Cameron will face Michaela Kotaskova in a 10-round junior middleweight fight for the vacant WBO title.

The event will stream live on Sky Sports in the U.K. as part of MVP's new deal, with the U.S. broadcast home to be announced soon.

"MVP's latest milestone in women's boxing fittingly comes today on National Girls and Women in Sports Day as the company brings its brand to the UK for the first time," MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement to ESPN. "This card already features three of the top pound-for-pound women's boxers in the world and four world title fights. MVP is the global home of women's boxing, and we look forward to giving these athletes the platform and market exposure they deserve."

Fighting out of London, Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) was last in action on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's knockout victory over Jake Paul in December when she won a unanimous decision over Camilla Panatta in her first fight since signing with Most Valuable Promotions. The younger sister of heavyweight Daniel Dubois will look to be a unified champion in her 14th pro fight.

"This is a massive fight in my career and for British boxing, both a legacy fight and unification," Dubois said. "The goal is to become undisputed world champion, and this is the first step."

Dubois, 25, will face three-division champion Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs), who fights out of Doncaster, England. After capturing world titles at 130 and 154 pounds, Harper moved to 135 pounds and won the WBO title in a unanimous decision victory over Rhiannon Dixon. She has made one successful title defense and will look to hand Dubois her first loss.

"This fight has been a long time in the making," Harper said. "I'm grateful to MVP for getting it over the line. I'm excited to be headlining MVP's first U.K. show."

Scotney (11-0), 27, will look to become the youngest undisputed champion in U.K. history with a win over Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs). She won the IBF title by beating Cherneka Johnson in 2023, added the WBO title in 2024 and claimed the WBC title in her most recent outing when she beat Yamileth Mercado in July. Flores won the WBA title in May with a split decision over Nazarena Romero.

Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) is the former undisputed junior welterweight champion who is the only fighter to hold a win over Katie Taylor. Cameron is ESPN's No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and won her last fight in July with a decision over Jessica Camara. She will move up to 154 pounds to face Kotaskova (11-0-4, 2 KOs) and look to become a two-division champion.