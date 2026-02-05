Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Nick Ball defends his world title on Saturday night. Getty

Nick Ball is coming up against a two-weight world champion as he defends his WBA belt.

Ball's featherweight world championship is on the line against Brandon Figueroa in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday night.

Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) has made three defences already but now comes up against his sternest test in Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs).

Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the fight.

When is Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa?

Ball's world title fight is on Saturday Feb. 7 at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

How to watch Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa in the UK

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa

The coverage will begin at 7 p.m. GMT.

The Ball vs. Figueroa ring-walks are scheduled for 10.15 p.m. although this is subject to change.

Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa undercard