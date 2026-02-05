Men's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Stevenson's win shakes up the top 10

Open Extended Reactions

Shakur Stevenson dominated Teofimo Lopez Jr. in a unanimous decision on Jan. 31 to become a four-division world champion. Stevenson, the reigning WBO junior welterweight titleholder, is just 28 years old and has now fought for a world title in nine of his past 10 bouts.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) showcased his trademark defensive brilliance while also controlling the action offensively. He outlanded Lopez in total punches (165 to 72), jabs landed (320 to 105), and power punches (60 to 40), cruising to lopsided scorecards of 119-109 across the board.

"I told everybody before the fight that they were going to say I've got the best jab in boxing after this," Stevenson said afterward. "I saw where he was weak and I capitalized. I felt stronger, faster, smarter, and sharper."

With the victory, Stevenson climbs three spots and is now tied at No. 4 in the rankings. Lopez drops out of the top 10, opening the door for Canelo Alvarez to return at No. 10.

Our panel of Andreas Hale, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Bernardo Osuna, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

Note: Results are through Feb. 5, 2026.

1. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 24-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO5) Daniel Dubois, July 19, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The retirement of Terence Crawford elevates Usyk to the top spot on the pound-for-pound rankings. Although he is almost 39 years old, he remains elite with no signs of slowing down as evidenced by his one-sided knockout win in a rematch with Dubois last July. He has defeated Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois twice each, and is in need of a new opponent for his next fight. That name will likely be former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Even though Wilder is 2-4 in his past six fights, he remains one of the biggest punchers in heavyweight boxing history and would serve as an intriguing opponent for Usyk to add to his decorated résumé. -- Andreas Hale

2. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 32-0, 27 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) David Picasso, Dec. 27, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Inoue completed his four-fight year in 2025 by notching his fourth win with a wide unanimous decision against Picasso. It's been a blistering pace for the champion and one not typically seen from fighters of his stature. More importantly, he set the stage for a massive showdown with Junto Nakatani in early 2026. The gap between Inoue and Usyk for the top spot is razor thin and a win over Nakatani would vault Inoue to the top of the list. -- Hale

3. JESSE RODRIGUEZ Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 23-0, 16 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO10) Fernando Martinez, Nov. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

"Bam" Rodriguez took care of business in dominant fashion against Martinez to add the WBA title to his collection at junior bantamweight. It wasn't just that he won, it was how easy he made it look. Martinez was undefeated heading into the fight, yet he was made to look like a novice as Rodriguez had his way before securing the finish in the 10th round. At 25, Rodriguez is the youngest fighter on the pound-for-pound list and will have plenty of time to crack the top spot. Rodriguez is one of the best fighters in the world as well as one of the most entertaining to watch. -- Hale

T-4. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 24-1, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (MD12) Artur Beterbiev, Feb. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Bivol has been sidelined since his rematch win over Beterbiev while recovering from surgery for a herniated disk in his lower back. His manager, Vadim Kornilov, has reportedly said Bivol will be back in action in early 2026, likely against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert, before targeting the rubber match with Beterbiev later this year. If the Beterbiev fight doesn't come to fruition, there's a potential showdown with current WBC champion David Benavidez as well. -- Hale

T-4. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 25-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Teofimo Lopez Jr., Jan. 31

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Stevenson shoots up the pound-for-pound list after pitching a near shutout against Teofimo Lopez Jr. to win a major world title in a fourth weight class. But it's not just that he's winning fights, Stevenson, 28, is operating on a different plateau, dominating the opposition, and barely conceding rounds against fellow world champions. He has plenty of options moving forward as he could look to unify at 140 or 135. Or, he could climb up another weight class to 147 pounds. He's knocking at the door of the top spot. -- Hale

6. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 21-1, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Dmitry Bivol, Feb. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Beterbiev was set to return in November after his loss to Bivol, but a fight with Deon Nicholson was scratched, leaving the powerful Russian without a clear next opponent. At 41 years old, Beterbiev is approaching the end of his career but still has several options for massive fights, including a rubber match with Bivol or an all-action showdown with WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez. He'll likely need a tune-up first and will hopefully be back in action sometime during the first half of 2026. -- Hale

7. DAVID BENAVIDEZ Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 31-0, 25 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Anthony Yarde, Nov. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: May 2 vs. Gilberto Ramirez

After wiping out Yarde in November, Benavidez announced that he would move up to cruiserweight to challenge "Zurdo" Ramirez, the unified champion. The fight is set to take place during Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, with Benavidez looking to become a three-division champion. Should Benavidez emerge victorious, his options are plentiful, as a move back down to light heavyweight for the right fight (Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol) is still in his plans. "The Mexican Monster" is primed to have a massive 2026 between his crowd-pleasing style and a bevy of quality opponents. -- Hale

8. JUNTO NAKATANI Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 32-0, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Sebastian Hernandez, Dec. 27, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Despite narrowly escaping with a controversial win over Hernandez, Nakatani still secured his end of a potential all-Japanese showdown with Naoya Inoue later this year. The performance was far from Nakatani's best, but a move to a new weight class and a tougher-than-expected opponent likely contributed to a fight many expected him to cruise through. Off nights happen, and they're forgivable. Nakatani will have the opportunity to silence any doubts by defeating Inoue. -- Hale

9. DEVIN HANEY Previous ranking: 9

RECORD: 33-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Brian Norman Jr., Nov. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Haney defeated the biggest puncher at welterweight with relative ease as he dominated Norman to become WBO champion. Comments about Haney's demise after the Ryan Garcia fight were grotesquely exaggerated, and he silenced the naysayers by brilliantly outboxing a fighter with even bigger punching power than Garcia. A three-division champion who just turned 27, Haney cracks the list with his impressive skill set and instincts. -- Hale

10. CANELO ALVAREZ Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 63-3-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Terence Crawford, Sept. 13, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Canelo returns to the pound-for-pound rankings by virtue of elimination. Although he lost to Terence Crawford last September, there's no shame in losing to arguably the best boxer of the generation. But all eyes will be on Canelo's next move as he prepares to return from elbow surgery in September. The super middleweight division is wide open with Crawford's retirement and Canelo could try to reclaim the titles he lost. -- Hale

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Gervonta Davis (3), Jaron Ennis (3), Jai Opetaia (2), Vergil Ortiz Jr. (2), Teofimo Lopez jr. (1), Oscar Collazo (1), Osleys Iglesias (1).

How our writers voted

Hale: 1. Usyk, 2. Stevenson, 3. Inoue, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Benavidez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Haney, 9. Nakatani, 10. Ortiz

Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Benavidez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Haney, 9. Nakatani, 10. Davis

Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Nakatani, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Bivol, 8. Benavidez, 9. Haney, 10. Opetaia

Parkinson: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Stevenson, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Haney, 7. Benavidez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Nakatani, 10. Opetaia

Raskin: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Haney, 9. Alvarez, 10. Ortiz

Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Nakatani, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Benavidez, 9. Haney, 10. Ennis

Rodriguez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Alvarez, 10. Haney

Woodyard: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Stevenson, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Benavidez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Nakatani, 9. Haney, 10. Collazo

Moynihan: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Stevenson, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Benavidez, 8. Alvarez, 9. Davis, 10. Nakatani

Pilatti: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Bivol, 7. Haney, 8. Nakatani, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Iglesias

Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Stevenson, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Benavidez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Haney, 10. Lopez

Mascaro: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Nakatani, 7. Benavidez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Haney, 10. Ennis

Freeman: 1. Inoue, 2. Rodriguez, 3. Usyk, 4. Stevenson, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Nakatani, 9. Benavidez, 10. Ennis

Lopez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Haney, 10. Alvarez

Delgado Averhof: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Benavidez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Haney, 9. Nakatani, 10. Alvarez

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Usyk (12), Inoue (3)

Second place: Inoue (11), Usyk (2), Rodriguez (1), Stevenson (1)

Third place: Rodriguez (7), Bivol (4), Stevenson (2), Usyk (1), Inoue (1)

Fourth place: Bivol (6), Stevenson (4), Rodriguez (3), Beterbiev (1), Benavidez (1)

Fifth place: Stevenson (8), Bivol (3), Rodriguez (2), Beterbiev (1), Nakatani (1)

Sixth place: Beterbiev (5), Benavidez (4), Rodriguez (2), Nakatani (2), Bivol (1), Haney (1)

Seventh place: Benavidez (7), Beterbiev (5), Haney (2), Bivol (1)

Eighth place: Nakatani (6), Haney (4), Beterbiev (2), Benavidez (2), Alvarez (1)

Ninth place: Haney (6), Nakatani (4), Alvarez (2), Beterbiev (1), Benavidez (1), Davis (1)

10th place: Ennis (3), Alvarez (2), Opetaia (2), Ortiz (2), Nakatani (1), Haney (1), Davis (1), Lopez (1), Collazo (1), Igelsias (1)