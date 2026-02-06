Conor McGregor introduces ex-WWE tag-team champ to bare-knuckle boxing

Open Extended Reactions

A former WWE wrestler and MMA fighter has been introduced to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship by Conor McGregor.

Gzim Selmani is the heavyweight who will remove his gloves and crossover into another realm of combat.

"Our new heavyweight addition, take a look at this," McGregor, a co-owner of BKFC, announced.

Selmani, who nicknames himself 'the Albanian Psycho,' will debut in bare-knuckle boxing against fellow debutant Daniel Curtin in Newcastle on March 14.

It is the latest step in the unusual in-ring career of Selmani.

Selmani fought in MMA six times between 2012 and 2014, most notably submitting British veteran Oli Thompson. He competed once in the Bellator promotion but was knocked out by Daniel Gallemore.

He competed inside the WWE ring under the moniker Rezar, one half of the Authors of Pain tag-team.

They won the NXT and Raw tag-team championships during their stint. They won the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic in 2016, and also acted as enforcers for Seth Rollins.

His next adventure is within BKFC, where he vowed to "knock everyone out" as he was introduced by an excited McGregor.