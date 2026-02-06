Usyk relaunches promo company, aims to host tournament in Kyiv

Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk has relaunched his promotional company with plans to host a boxing tournament in Kyiv, Ukraine this spring.

The unified heavyweight champion's "Usyk17" group had been running since 2020 but was forced to shut down following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Now, Usyk and his team are stepping up plans with a focus on developing the next generation of Ukrainian fighters.

"Usyk17 is back. This spring in Kyiv, we want to host a big tournament, we'll announce it at a later date," Usyk said. "Exclusively, these fighters will be young promising boxers from Ukraine and we'll help these guys reach their goals. Everything that depends on us, we'll do for the growth of new champions in our country.

"Champions are formed long before titles. The path matters more than quick success. My incredible team and I have done tremendous work and gained invaluable experience on the road to my championship belts.

"And we are ready to share it with the new generation of athletes."

Usyk has been a vocal supporter of his country since the invasion.

His Usyk Foundation supports and donates funds to the army, while he and fellow boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko also joined a territorial defense battalion following the invasion.

Now, the three-time undisputed champion wants to help develop future boxing stars.

"The renewed promotion aims to redefine the traditional boxing model by focusing not only on organizing fights, but on athletes as personalities and long-term brands" a statement from Usyk's team said.

Oleksandr Usyk has relaunched his company Usyk17. Getty

"Built as a digital-first platform, Usyk17 Promotions will emphasize storytelling, media presence, and strategic career development as its core competitive advantages.

"The promotion will initially focus on the development of Ukrainian fighters, aiming to prepare them to carry forward Usyk's legacy and emerge as the next Ukrainian stars of world boxing.

"The first major signings, along with announcements of the promotion's first events, are expected to be revealed later in February."