Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois in talks for heavyweight title fight - sources

Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois are in talks to fight in an an all-British heavyweight title clash; sources have told ESPN.

While no deal has been agreed, it is understood there is intent from both sides to make the fight happen and talks are progressing.

Both fighters are promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry, meaning there should be fewer barriers to make the bout.

WBO title holder Wardley (20-0-1, 19KOs) was elevated to full champion in November after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title.

That followed a Round 11 knockout victory over New Zealander Joseph Parker in London in October.

Dubois (22-3, 21KOs) has not fought since a Round 5 knockout defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last July but wants the fight and called out Wardley on social media on Saturday, telling him to "sign the contract."

Wardley's manager Michael Ofo told Sky Sports: "As for Daniel Dubois, clearly that's a fight that Fabio would be well up for. There's nothing like an all-British showdown for the world heavyweight title!"

Wardley was made mandatory challenger to fight Usyk following his win over Parker, but Usyk opted to vacate the WBO title and was in talks to fight Deontay Wilder.

Sources told ESPN those talks were progressing but fell through.

Wilder will now fight Derek Chisora in April.