Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Leigh Wood (L) and Josh Warrington are set to face off for a second time. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Leigh Wood will fight Josh Warrington for a second time on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Nottingham as two of British boxing's most fierce rivals go head-to-head again.

The fight has already sold out and if the first bout is anything to go off, the rematch promises excitement, drama and potentially a knockout.

While there isn't a world title on the line this time, Wood and Warrington are both former world champions. While the winner could have one last shot at a belt it's almost certainly curtains for the loser.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II?

Wood will fight Warrington on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

How to watch Wood vs. Warrington II

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

ESPN will also have live updates of the undercard and main event, as well as all the fight week build-up.

Ring-walk time for Wood vs. Warrington II:

Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. GMT [2 p.m. ET].

Main event ring-walks are set to begin at 10 p.m., although this is subject to change.

Undercard: