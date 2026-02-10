Sources: Wardley to defend WBO heavyweight title vs. Dubois May 9

Open Extended Reactions

Fabio Wardley is set to defend his heavyweight world title against Daniel Dubois on May 9 in Manchester, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Talks began last week for the all-British heavyweight clash and have moved quickly, sources added, though it has yet to be officially announced.

Ring Magazine first reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Wardley and Dubois, who both fight under Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions' banner, were looking for big fights, with Dubois calling out his rival on social media in recent days, urging him to "sign the contract."

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) is coming off his 11th-round knockout win over Joseph Parker in October to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title. He has since been elevated to full champion status and is now set for his first title defense.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) is looking to bounce back from his brutal KO loss to then undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last summer, which saw Dubois lose his IBF title in the setback. Usyk later vacated the WBO title, which Wardley now holds.