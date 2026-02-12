Barrios vs. Garcia: Date, time, fight card, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

On Feb. 21, 2026, Ryan Garcia will take on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title. The festivities will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Barrios will defend his title for the fourth time against Garcia. He previously defended his belt against Manny Pacquiao in July 2025, Abel Ramos in November 2024 and Fabian Maidana (initial defense) in May 2024.

Check out more details on this weekend's fight below:

How can fans tune into the boxing action?

The fights are exclusively on DAZN PPV.

What is the full Feb. 21 fight card and schedule?

*All times Eastern

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia: WBC welterweight title - 11:53 p.m.

Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte: IBF super lightweight title - 10:47 p.m.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka: WBA super lightweight title - 9:44 p.m.

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright: Super lightweight - 8:50 p.m.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sena Agbeko: Super middleweight - 7:55 p.m.

Where can fans access more boxing coverage from ESPN?

The ESPN hub page has event information, rankings, champion lists and more.