Anthony Joshua inks new tattoo as tribute to fallen friends

Anthony Joshua has been tattooed with the names of his two friends who died in a car crash in Nigeria last month.

The crash on Dec. 29 in Lagos, Nigeria, killed Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, both teammates of Joshua, who himself was hospitalised.

Joshua had his friends names, Sina and Latz, tattooed underneath an outline of Africa on his right arm in a Fulham tattoo shop.

Anthony Joshua has honoured his fallen friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele in a new tattoo. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

The 36-year-old first spoke publicly about the incident last month, in a YouTube video on his channel in which he was visibly emotional.

"We went back home, went to see our families and everything just got flipped up on its head," Joshua said at the time.

"Not even did their parents, uncles, cousins, friends and myself lose two great men, we lost people that we dearly care about and that have been major players in all of our lives.

"It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions. In today's day and age, it's easy to microanalyse people and pass judgement, but I know what I feel, and that's all that matters to me. I know what my duty is.

"What my goal is is to continue to help them achieve their goals. Even though they may not be here in the physical, when I pray, I know spiritually they're going to aid me through. It's not just physical strength that will get me through; it's going to take a lot."

Eddie Hearn posted on X last month that Joshua "will take his time to get back on track" following the crash, and that the heavyweight's wellbeing, not his career future, was his priority.

"We're interested in Anthony and his wellbeing and obviously the wellbeing as much as possible of the friends and family that are effected by this tragic incident," Hearn said.