Who is next for Oleksandr Usyk? Fights he should take (and fights he shouldn't)

We are still waiting to learn who world heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk will face next, but who should he avoid and who looks likely to be in the opposite corner?

We know the Ukrainian will not be defending his WBC, IBF and WBA world titles vs. former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who instead faces fellow faded veteran Derek Chisora in London on April 4.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), 39, also will not be fighting the other world champion next, as Fabio Wardley will make a first defence of the WBO title against rival Daniel Dubois in May. Wardley was promoted from WBO interim champion to full world champion without throwing a punch after Usyk opted to give up the belt in November rather than face him next.

Usyk last fought in July, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in Round 5 of a fifth title defence.

One to avoid

Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs)

Moses Itauma, right, stopped Dillian Whyte in Round 1 of their heavyweight fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The 21-year-old KO specialist Itauma fights as if he is impatient for a world title fight, with only two of his bouts lasting longer than two rounds.

Itauma is also a southpaw like Usyk, who has had little experience against portsiders recently -- the last one he fought was 10 years ago (vs. Thabiso Mchunu at cruiserweight).

Itauma impressed in his last fight when he disposed of Dillian Whyte inside a round. Itauma faces Jermaine Franklin over 10 rounds on March 28 so any fight with Usyk would have to be in the summer at the earliest.

Itauma is perhaps the most dangerous fighter Usyk could face currently.

One that does little for his legacy

Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs)

Deontay Wilder remains a huge draw in heavyweight boxing. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Should Wilder beat Chisora on April 4, he will call out Usyk for a title shot -- but there are more competitive fights for Usyk against the likes of Tyson Fury, Agit Kabayel or even Wardley.

Wilder, 40, from Alabama, has lost four of his last six fights, including a fifth-round stoppage defeat to the plodding Zhilei Zhang in June 2024. As WBC champion from 2015 to 2020, Wilder had a sledgehammer of a right hand but he has been bullied, out-boxed and out-manoeuvred in recent years. But Wilder's name and profile still means something and fighting the American will still be a good payday for Usyk.

Former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Andy Ruiz, who stopped Anthony Joshua in a shock in 2019 only to lose the belts on points in a rematch later that year, has also been linked with Usyk but the American has also looked past his best recently. Ruiz last fought in August 2024 when he drew with Jarrell Miller and a fight with Usyk would be a hard sell.

One that looks likely

Rico Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO)

Rico Verhoeven is a kickboxing champion who could cross into boxing Getty

Even though there has been no demand for it, speculation is rife Usyk will face the former kickboxing champion, possibly on May 9.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, talked up the bout on social media. Verhoeven is in the mix for big heavyweight fights in either boxing or MMA, sources told ESPN.

Verhoeven, 36, from the Netherlands, has suggested the crossover bout would include alternate boxing and kickboxing rounds. Usyk's titles might not be on the line for what would be a bizarre event, but perhaps Usyk's thinking is Verhoeven will do for a safe, interim fight while he waits for Fury later this year.

And Usyk will not be the first to go down this route. Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou took Fury to a split decision on his boxing debut in October 2023. Anthony Joshua who viciously KO'd both Ngannou (March 2024) and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (December 2025).

Both Fury and Joshua have won crossover fights recently -- but it may cost Usyk his WBA or IBF belt.

Richard Torrez Jr. and Frank Sanchez are due to meet in an IBF title eliminator, and if Usyk does not fight the winner of that bout next he may have to relinquish the belt just as he did in July 2024.

Verhoeven vacated his Glory kickboxing championship after a 12-year reign in November and has had one fight as a professional boxer -- a two-round KO win 12 years ago.

One for later in 2026

Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs)

The WBC have ordered Usyk to fight Kabayel after a voluntary defence. Getty

After the circus event vs. Verhoeven, Usyk will return to serious matters vs. either Kabayel or maybe Tyson Fury.

The WBC confirmed that Usyk must defend his belt against interim champion Kabayel after he takes a voluntary defence. So if he opts against meeting Kayabel later in 2026, after whoever he fights next, he risks being stripped of his WBC gold.

Kabayel stopped Damian Knyba in January and a fight vs. Usyk would be a major event in his native Germany, which has a population of over a million Ukrainians. Kabayel may have to come through a tricky fight vs. former world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie in May before he faces Usyk.

Usyk could decide to vacate the WBC belt and go for Fury in a bigger fight.

Fury, 37, has not fought since a second successive points loss to Usyk in December 2024 and returns to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. With a potential fight against rival Joshua now looking uncertain for 2026 after Joshua was involved in a car accident that killed two close friends in December, Fury will target Usyk should he beat Makhmudov.

A trilogy fight vs. Fury is undoubtedly the biggest fight available for Usyk in 2026 in terms of revenue.

"He wants to be the best, that's how he's always been. He's told me he wants to fight Usyk again," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.