Fabio Wardley to defend heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois in Manchester

Fabio Wardley's heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois has been confirmed for May 9 in Manchester, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions announced Friday.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) will make his first title defence against Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester in the north of England.

Wardley is coming off his win over Joseph Parker in October and having been elevated to full WBO champion in November. It will be his first title defence.

Dubois is looking to bounce back from defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last summer and could become a two-time heavyweight champion in his first fight back, having previously held the IBF title.

"This is another piece of British heavyweight history being made," Warren said.

Daniel Dubois will take on Fabio Wardley in May. Getty Images

"This is quite simply the most exciting and explosive fight available for Fabio's first defence of his WBO world title, and it tells you everything about him that this is the fight he demanded.

"Fabio's journey has been extraordinary and inspiring. Time and again he is written off, and time and again he proves people wrong. He keeps stepping up, keeps taking on bigger challenges, and keeps delivering, often against the odds.

"For Daniel to be attempting to become a two-time world champion at just 28 is equally remarkable. This will be his sixth world title fight, and across that run only Oleksandr Usyk has been able to defeat him."

Wardley had wanted to fight Usyk following his win over Parker, but that fight never materialised. He had also exchanged call-outs on social media with Tyson Fury, who will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.

"I've never been in this game to play around -- I'm committed to big fights only. I'm the champion, this is a voluntary defence, and I chose this," Wardley said.

"I'm not about to win a world title and then take easy fights or hide away with it.

"I'm not running off with my belt. One thing you can't ever say about me is I've shied away from a challenge. I've always gone looking for the biggest tests, and I'd back myself against anyone in this division.

"This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in the heavyweight division right now and the best part is, it doesn't need the extra stuff ... This fight sells itself.

"With me, you know what you're getting -- drama and entertainment -- and when that first bell goes, it's going to be fireworks."