Boxing latest news today in UK: Dana White blasts Eddie Hearn

Top fights from the exciting heavyweight division, all the way down to the lighter classes, are scheduled for British shores in the coming months. Moses Itauma fights Jermaine Franklin on March 28, Derek Chisora's 50th fight is against Deontay Wilder on April 4, Fury returns against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, and Fabio Wardley defends his WBO title against Daniel Dubois on May 9.

Dana White rips Eddie Hearn: 'Works for his dad'

Feb 16: Zuffa Boxing promoter Dana White blasted Matchroom's Eddie Hearn after his latest fight on Sunday night.

UFC boss White promoted Efe Ajagba's heavyweight win against Charles Martin before turning his attention to his rival promoters, including Hearn.

"There hasn't been any pushback," he claimed.

"I expected more, I expected some pushback. I expected them to be more game. They are all way out of their league. Absolutely, positively out of their league.

"I don't think anybody looks at Eddie Hearn and says 'this guy is a visionary.' He has been in boxing forever. I look at him like most politicians -- you have done nothing in the sport except stay in [your] lane, play by the rules.

"You ended up becoming a part of the problem.

"I don't want to sit here and smash Eddie Hearn. But he works for his dad, alright? He works for dad.

"I don't think he has come in with any type of vision, whereas we do. We are going to change the entire sport."

Leigh Wood: 'Could be my last fight'

Feb 16: Leigh Wood has insisted that this weekend's fight against rival Josh Warrington could be his last.

Wood insisted that he will benefit from Warrington's style. A win for the Nottingham fighter in their rematch could conclude his career.

Feb 14: Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent remains unknown.

Fabio Wardley explains why he took Daniel Dubois fight

Feb 13: Fabio Wardley insisted he is "committed to big fights only" after agreeing to defend his WBO heavyweight title for the first time against British compatriot Daniel Dubois.

Wardley claimed the interim title with a thrilling, if debatable, 11th round stoppage of New Zealand's Joseph Parker last October as the unbeaten Ipswich fighter claimed his 20th win from 21 fights.

Only one of his fights has gone the distance and he will take on a fellow hard-hitter on May 9 at the Co-op Live in Manchester in Dubois, who has won 22 of his 25 fights with 21 stoppages.

"I've never been in this game to play around - I'm committed to big fights only," Wardley said. "I'm the champion, this is a voluntary defence, and I chose this. When that first bell goes, it's going to be fireworks.

"I'm not about to win a world title and then take easy fights or hide away with it -- I'm not running off with my belt. One thing you can't ever say about me is I've shied away from a challenge. I've always gone looking for the biggest tests, and I'd back myself against anyone in this division."

Campbell Hatton returns to the ring

Feb 11: Campbell Hatton is set to fight on the undercard of the show in Dubai dedicated to his late father, on April 11.

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, who had been set to make a return to the ring against Eisa Al Dah last year, was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Manchester on September 14.

Campbell Hatton, 25, confirmed he would be taking part in the Dubai event -- to be headlined by former world champion Kell Brook -- which will support the Ricky Hatton Foundation charity.

"Looking forward to getting back in the ring in memory of my dad out in Dubai," Campbell, who has not fought professionally since stepping away from the sport in 2024, said on Instagram.

PA Media contributed to this report.