Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua car crash prompted boxing comeback

Tyson Fury has wished Anthony Joshua well and said the incident that saw Joshua lose two of his closes friends helped prompt him to return to boxing.

Joshua was involved in a car crash on Dec. 31 in Nigeria in which two of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele were killed.

The British heavyweights were thought to be working towards finally fighting each other in 2026, but it remains to be seen if Joshua will return to the ring following the incident.

Fury, who sent Joshua a message of support on social media after the crash, said the news made him think about his own life and career.

"The biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua," Fury said.

"I was on holiday in Thailand with my family for Christmas ... Anything could happen at any given moment and you should never put things off until tomorrow, or the next year or next week, because tomorrow is not promised to nobody.

Tyson Fury will return to the ring on April 11. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

"Tomorrow is a mystery, we have to live for today. And me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I'm going to come back to boxing. It's something that I love, I'm passionate about and that I've always been in love with.

"There is no tomorrow to put it off to, so that's why I'm back today for this big fight."

Fury will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 11.

The 37-year-old said regardless of whether Joshua returns himself, he wishes him well.

"What happened with AJ is a terrible tragedy and I wish him nothing but the best. If he decides to continue boxing, then good luck to him," Fury said.

"And, if he decides to finish boxing, even more good luck to him. But it's not a time to say I want to fight him, I have just got to fight the man in front of me.

"It hasn't changed my plan. I need to take my career for myself, I am not interested in the rest of the heavyweight division. I can only concentrate on me.

"If I can get through Makhmudov, then we can see where we go next."