Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II: Heated rivalry explained

Open Extended Reactions

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will finally face off again on Saturday, two-and-a-half years after their first, controversial fight.

It's been a long time coming -- emphasised in a light-hearted fight promo, which depicts both men in old age in the year 2075 still looking for the fight -- with no love lost between the two rivals.

- Interview: Leigh Wood: Josh Warrington grudge fight 'could be my last'

- Wood vs. Warrington II: How to watch in UK, ring walk time

But, the rematch is finally here with a stacked undercard set for Nottingham, too.

Here is everything you need to know about the rivalry.

Who are Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington?

Leigh Wood (L) and Josh Warrington share a heated rivalry. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

The fighters are two of the most popular in British boxing, with big fan bases from their proud fighting cities. Wood, from Nottingham and Warrington from Leeds.

The two cities share a rivalry which is founded on the history between their two football teams, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Wood is a former featherweight champion, while Warrington is a former two-time champion in the division having won the IBF belt twice.

What happened in the first fight?

- Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington clash in heated face-off

Wood defended his WBA featherweight title against Warrington in Sheffield in October 2023. Down on the cards (58-56, 59-55 and 59-55) Wood was heading for a second defeat in three fights.

However, he rallied to produce a Round 7 knockout to keep his belt, but Warrington wasn't happy.

With seconds to go in the round, Wood landed a right hand, followed up with a four-punch combination which sent Warrington to the canvas as the bell rang. Warrington got to his feet straight away but was on shaky legs. He walked over to his corner and rested on the ropes, but the referee waved the fight off.

Ahead of the rematch, Warrington insisted the fight was called off prematurely, but Wood disagreed.

What is at stake?

Warrington (R) believed he could have carried on after the knockdown. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

There is no title up for grabs this time, but Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena was sold out well in advance of fight night and it promises to be an exciting occasion.

Add to that the history and niggle between the two fighters, there is plenty of pride on the line.

Warrington is 35-years-old and Wood 37, so they are both towards the end of their careers.

The loser could well retire, while Wood has told ESPN that even a victory could see him walk away.

Who is on the undercard?

The next Anthony Joshua? Leo Atang is ready to carve his own path

The build up to the main event has everything from title fights to rising stars.

Former UFC star Molly McCann is back in the ring in what will be her third professional boxing fight, taking on Beata Dudek.

Matchroom's 19-year-old star Tiah-Mai Ayton is stepping up again taking on Catherine Tacone Ramos. and heavyweight Leo Atang, dubbed by Eddie Hearn as "the next Anthony Joshua" will fight Dan Garber.

Sandy Ryan has the chance to become a two-weight world champion, taking on Karla Ramos Zamora for the WBC junior welterweight belt after moving down from welterweight.

Fan-favourite Dave Allen also returns to action against Karim Berredjem

In the co-main event, Ishmael Davis defends his British and Commonwealth junior middleweight titles against Bilal Fawaz.

Full undercard:

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, junior lightweights

Ishmael Davis vs. Bilal Fawaz, 12 rounds, for Davis' British junior middleweight title

Dave Allen vs. Karim Berredjem, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Title fight: Sandy Ryan vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBC women's junior welterweight title

Leo Atang vs. Dan Garber, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Tiah Mai Ayton vs. Catherine Tacone Ramos, 6 rounds, women's bantamweights

Molly McCann vs. Beata Dudek, 6 rounds, junior featherweights