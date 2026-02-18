Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Ryan Garcia will challenge Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. Getty

Mario Barrios will put his WBC welterweight championship on the line against Ryan Garcia on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Garcia is desperate to rebound from a humbling loss against Rolando Romero to snare a world title.

But Barrios also has plenty to prove after drawing two consecutive fights, most recently against Manny Pacquiao.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know before the big fights...

When is Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia?

Barrios will fight Garcia on Saturday Feb. 21 but, for UK fans, the fight will happen in the early hours of Sunday Feb. 22. They collide at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Barrios vs. Garcia?

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

ESPN will also have live updates of the undercard and main event, as well as all the fight week build-up.

Ring-walk times for Barrios vs. Garcia

Coverage will begin at 10.45 p.m. GMT.

Main event ring-walks are set to begin at 4.53 a.m GMT.

Undercard