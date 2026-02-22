Mario Barrios-Ryan Garcia live updates, results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

Ryan Garcia will look to capture his first major world title when he challenges WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) previously claimed the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021 with a stoppage of Luke Campbell. He appeared to earn the biggest win of his career in April 2024 when he defeated Devin Haney by majority decision -- a bout in which Garcia failed to make weight and was ineligible to win the belt -- but he tested positive for a banned substance and the result was overturned to a no-contest. He then fell short in a bid for the WBA "regular" welterweight title, losing a decision to Rolando "Rolly" Romero last May.

Now Garcia gets another shot -- this time at Barrios, who is making the fourth defense of his belt. Barrios won the WBC interim title with a victory over Yordenis Ugas in 2023, defended it against Fabian Maidana in May 2024, and was elevated to full champion when Terence Crawford was named champion in recess by the WBC. He has since fought to consecutive draws in title defenses against Abel Ramos in November 2024 and Manny Pacquiao last July.

Andreas Hale is on site in Las Vegas to deliver live updates, undercard results and round-by-round analysis throughout the night.