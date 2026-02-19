Eddie Hearn hits back at Dana White, offers private tuition in boxing promotion

Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Hearn has responded in his war of words with Dana White. Getty

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Eddie Hearn has responded to Dana White's "works for his dad" jibe by offering him a personal tutorial in boxing promotion.

UFC boss and Zuffa Boxing promoter White said Hearn was "part of the problem" when it comes to boxing, insisting the Matchroom head is "no visionary."

"I don't want to sit here and smash Eddie Hearn. But he works for his dad, alright? He works for dad," White said.

"I don't think he has come in with any type of vision, whereas we do. We are going to change the entire sport."

Hearn responded on Thursday ahead of Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II in Nottingham, saying: "I was surprised because in general the whole 'he works for his dad' thing is like a last resort.

"It's what you say when you've got nothing else to say. Dana's said it after a month and I thought we were quite pally. I guess the gloves are off in that respect."

Zuffa, which was founded by White and Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, will hold its fourth numbered event next month with IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia facing Brandon Glanton.

Eddie Hearn is promoting Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington on Saturday. Getty

Hearn said that while he expected the company to eventually become a competitor, he wasn't worried about their movements at present and offered to give White some advice.

"The big problem he's going to have, and I'm telling you now, UFC fighters are going to lose their mind when they start hearing the offers that Zuffa are making to fighters," Hearn said.

"Everyone's got their problems, we're going to win some, we're going to lose some, but we're in it and if this is how it's going to be then we're up for it.

"Shows like Saturday night are actually what we're all about. It's great timing for us to do Wood vs. Warrington and [Emanuel] Navarrete vs. [Eduardo] Nunez... Two sides of the Atlantic, two sell out shows, two big audiences.

"If he wants to see a little bit of vision he should tune in and learn a thing or two.

"I don't do private tutorials but if he needs some I'm happy to fly to Vegas any time for a decent fee just to explain to him how it works."