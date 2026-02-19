Anthony Joshua to return to training, could fight in summer - Eddie Hearn

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua could fight in the summer, Eddie Hearn said. Getty

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Anthony Joshua is expected to return to camp in the coming weeks and could fight this summer, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

Joshua's boxing future has been uncertain following his involvement in a car crash in Nigeria in December which killed two of his closest friends, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

Joshua escaped without major physical injuries, but the severity of the incident and loss of his friends meant it was unclear if he would return to boxing.

However, Hearn has said that Joshua is starting to work towards a return later this year.

"Originally the plan for AJ was for him to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury in August. That's not happening," Hearn told media in Nottingham on Thursday.

"He's not fighting Tyson Fury next. He's going to come back I believe late summer, but physically he's not yet in a position to return to camp.

"I'm planning, but he's just resting and preparing.

"So, for me, I'm looking at options to get him back in the ring in July time but we'll only know if that's a real possibility when he returns to camp which will hopefully be in the next couple of weeks or a month.

"I think every fight is dangerous, coming off what he's come off. We're open to the Fury fight but probably more likely [near the] end of the year, maybe early 2027."

Last month, Joshua spoke for the first time since the crash, thanking people for their well-wishes and vowing to fulfil the dreams of his "brothers."

"What my goal is, is to continue to help them achieve their goals. Even though they may not be here in the physical, when I pray, I know spiritually they're going to aid me through," Joshua said.

"It's not just physical strength that will get me through; it's going to take a lot.

"A lot of strength from a higher power, so I'm definitely going to be saying my prayers, and I'm going to help them fulfil their dreams for their families."