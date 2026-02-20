Leigh Wood vows 'quicker' win over Josh Warrington in rematch

Open Extended Reactions

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Leigh Wood has vowed to beat Josh Warrington "quicker" than in their first fight in 2023.

Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) weighed in at 129.8 pounds while Warrington was 129.7 at Friday's weigh in.

Both were cheered on vocally by supporters at the public ceremony, with Wood insisting he can improve on the job he pulled off last time.

"Quicker, doing it quicker, that's the most important thing," Wood said.

"If he comes out quick and comes for me, it's going to end very, very quick, I promise you."

Leigh Wood (centre left) and Josh Warrington (centre right) are facing off again two years after they first met in the ring. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Both Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) and Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) are two-time featherweight champions but have benefited from moving up to junior lightweight and looked sharp and healthy on the scales on Friday.

The rematch comes just over two years after their first heated encounter.

They have both predicted the fight won't go the distance on Saturday in front of a sold-out Motorpoint Arena in what is the last roll of the dice for the pair of them.

- Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II: Heated rivalry explained

- Josh Warrington: Retirement 'scares me, where do you start?'

- Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington vow to end feud with KO in fiery rematch

The bout headlines a stacked card, with Ishmael David and Balal Fawaz fighting for the British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles in the co-main event.

Heavyweight fan-favourite Dave Allen returns off the back of a defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov, who will fight Tyson Fury in April. Allen takes on Karim Berredjem.

Sandy Ryan can become a two-weight world champion and will fight Karla Ramos Zamora for the WBC junior welterweight title having moved down from 147 pounds.

Former UFC star Molly McCann continues her professional boxing journey having won her first two bouts against Beata Dudek.