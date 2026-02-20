        <
          Jake Paul has second jaw surgery from Anthony Joshua bout

          Paul reveals broken jaw after Joshua defeat (1:02)

          Jake Paul spoke after his defeat to Anthony Joshua, revealing he believes his jaw may be broken. (1:02)

          • Andreas HaleFeb 20, 2026, 07:17 PM
          Jake Paul recently underwent a second surgical procedure on the broken jaw he suffered in his Dec. 19 knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

          "Had to get another jaw surgery," Paul wrote on Instagram on Friday. "The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn't rest for the past 2 months whaattttttttt."

          Paul (12-2) was brutally knocked out in the sixth round by Joshua, the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, and stated that his jaw was broken during the postfight interview.

          Paul's jaw was fractured in two places, and he had his first surgery Dec. 20, when two titanium plates were inserted on each side and teeth were removed.

          Although Paul has insisted that he wouldn't be out of action long, the second procedure will almost certainly keep him away from boxing for the immediate future.

          Despite the injury, Paul has remained active on social media and in the public eye, most recently celebrating his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, for her record-breaking gold medal performance in the women's 1,000-meter speedskating competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.