British star Conor Benn inks promotional deal with Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing has made another significant addition to its roster with British welterweight Conor Benn signing with the promotion. Details regarding the length and terms of the deal were not readily available.

Zuffa Boxing announced the signing on social media on Friday, while Benn expressed his "excitement" over the deal in a statement shortly thereafter.

"I'm filled with excitement and hunger for what's ahead with Zuffa Boxing," Benn said. "I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I'm ready to give the fans the fights they've been calling for. I'm in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans"

Dana White, one of the founders of Zuffa Boxing and CEO and president of the UFC, called Benn's signing a "huge addition."

"Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar," White said in a statement. "He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He's ready for a world title next and I can't wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He's going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers."

Mark Shapiro, president of TKO Group, alluded to the promotion making international deals during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and the signing of Benn would mark significant movement in that market.

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) is Zuffa Boxing's latest high profile signing, joining IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who signed with the promotion last month.

Conor is the son of former two-division world champion boxer, Nigel Benn, and is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision over Chris Eubank Jr. in November at middleweight. Benn lost the first meeting with Eubank Jr. in April, which was recognized as ESPN's Fight of the Year for 2025.