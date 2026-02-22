Josh Warrington's dad calls for son to retire after Leigh Wood loss

Open Extended Reactions

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Josh Warrington's dad has called for his son to retire following his defeat to Leigh Wood on Saturday.

Warrington (32-5-1, 8 KOs) suffered the fifth defeat of his professional career and a second loss to Wood (29-4, 17 KOs) via unanimous decision in Nottingham.

While his spirit and heart never wavered as he was cheered on by Leeds fans, Warrington couldn't match Wood and fell to his fourth loss in his last five fights.

Josh Warrington (left) lost for a second time to Leigh Wood on Saturday. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Warrington was non-committal on his future, insisting he didn't want to make an emotional decision, but dad and trainer Sean O'Hagan said he would like to see his son hang up the gloves.

"I think he's been a great ambassador not just for boxing but the city of Leeds itself," O'Hagan said.

"I think there comes a time where you need to be realistic. He was just lacking that 10-15% tonight. Everything was in place and he just wasn't getting it tonight.

"So I think there comes a time ... As a fighter, they know themselves. You can't tell them when they're done.

"I would like to see him stop now. It's a dangerous sport. I think it's time now to wrap it up."

Warrington maintained he wouldn't be rushed into a decision.

"There's no other feeling like it," Warrington said.

"This is why the boxers do carry on. Sometimes a bit too long. I don't want to become one of them fighters.

"Today in my hotel room, there's moments where I hear that feeling [to retire].

"I've got some serious thinking to do going forward but probably have to make a decision sooner rather than later."

Warrington said the support he received both on the night and through his career made him emotional and he conceded it would be hard to walk away.

"Yeah, my bottom lip was trembling [after]," Warrington said.

"You've got people spending their hard earned money to come to fight. Some of these guys have followed me miles and miles, sacrificed so much. Weddings, funerals, birthdays.

"If this were the last one, it all stops, and you don't get those moments again. It's scary to think about."