Fights like Wood-Warrington are the lifeblood of British boxing

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Eddie Hearn made the point of referencing it all week when fielding questions about Zuffa Boxing and Dana White.

While Zuffa hosted shows "in their garage in front of 120 people," as Hearn said, he and Matchroom were preparing for a sold-out arena in Nottingham and another great night of British boxing.

"This is out bread and butter," Hearn repeated in the build-up.

Two icons of the sport, Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington, who have history, rivalry and most importantly, legions of loyal fans. Nights like this leave fans wanting more.

While shows around the world, from Riyadh to Las Vegas and everywhere in between, may catch the eye and have a bit more glamour, domestic shows around the UK are the lifeblood of British boxing.

Wood's rivalry with Warrington has captured fans for over two years. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

It wasn't just the main event. The undercard was littered with local heroes like Molly McCann and Dave Allen.

They are the nights people remember, helping form connections with fighters and promoters.

Both Wood and Warrington have given fans plenty of those memorable nights, and Wood, of Nottingham, made a point of saying he hoped he had inspired a few people along the way.

They both work hard in their communities, too.

"I'm a patron for Switch-Up boxing, which is not just inspiring kids to follow in my footsteps, it's also a place that brings young offenders into the gym and gives them a second chance," Wood said.

"If they've done something silly or got into trouble, they'll get them into work. But inspiring people, when I was a kid I feel very lucky to have been part of Carl [Froch] when I was a the amateur boxing club, the Phoenix ... See him bit-by-bit fill that arena."

Fighters like Wood and Warrington are so important to their cities, with boxing able to reach people in ways other sports can't.

Fans enjoyed another memorable night in Nottingham. Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Nights like Saturday in Nottingham are the shop window.

Warrington was emotional when he thanked his fans and he is all too aware of the sacrifices many of them make to watch him fight all over the country.

"Yeah, my bottom lip was trembling [after]," Warrington said.

"You've got people spending their hard earned money to come to fight. Some of these guys have followed me miles and miles, sacrificed so much. Weddings, funerals, birthdays."

While Hearn promotes shows across the globe, he said domestic fights will always be their priority.

"Next week we're in Arizona, we're going to have 10,000 [fans] for [Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Nunez], that will be wild but it's just a bit different in there," Hearn said. "That's quite unique where you've got two football clubs supporting their own.

"1,500 from Leeds, the rest from Nottingham, songs going backwards-and-forwards ... the atmosphere was great."

Rivalries can creep up out of nowhere, but as the sport changes and new markets emerge, the more domestic dust-ups and local superstars there are, the better for everyone.

Wood vs. Warrington II was a great reminder of that.