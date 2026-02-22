Ryan Garcia wrests Mario Barrios' WBC title in one-sided win

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Garcia finally secured the one thing that had eluded him for his professional career: a world championship.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) dropped Mario Barrios with the first two punches he threw in the fight and cruised to a wide unanimous decision to become the new WBC welterweight champion. It was a scintillating display of speed and power from Garcia, who put together arguably the most complete performance of his career as he dominated on the scorecards with scores of 119-108, 120-107 and 118-109.

Garcia showed another side of his game, relying heavily on his right hand instead of his vaunted left hook to bludgeon Barrios around the ring for the duration of the fight. He surprised Barrios from the opening bell, pummeling him with a pair of right hands that sent him to the canvas.

From there, Barrios simply couldn't figure out where the punches were coming from and when, as Garcia burned through him with a variety of punches from the head and body. When Barrios thought a left hook was coming, Garcia would slam an overhand right, fire the jab or sink a left hook to the body. The sheer variety and blistering speed forced Barrios into a shell for most of the fight, following Garcia around the ring and unable to put together his usual high volume of punches.

The only thing that might have saved Barrios from being stopped was Garcia hurting his right hand in the fight. Still, it was one of Garcia's finest moments in his pro career, and he finally reached the lofty expectations placed on him when he turned pro a decade ago.

Garcia, 27, was coming off a tough past couples of years, going 1-2 with a no contest. Between his losses to Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero, Garcia's career was dealt a significant blow when his majority decision win over Devin Haney in 2024 was overturned due to a failed drug test that resulted in a yearlong suspension.

Ryan Garcia floored Mario Barrios early in Round 1 en route to capturing the WBC welterweight championship. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

While his star power remained intact, Garcia's tactics in and out of the ring have been mired in controversy with a June 2024 arrest for allegedly causing an estimated $15,000 of damage to a Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel room and an expulsion from the WBC a month later after repeatedly using racial slurs against Black people and disparaging Muslims on a social media livestream.

Still, Garcia found himself in position to challenge for a world title once the WBC reinstated him and he took advantage of the opportunity by dissecting Barrios with ease. Although he entered the fight as the champion, Barrios (29-3-2, 18 KOs) had gone 0-0-2 in his two previous fights, earning draws against Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos.

While those fights were competitive, the fight with Garcia was not. Barrios couldn't match his speed, use his volume punching or put together anything that would make Garcia reconsider his approach. Barrios enlisted the services of Joe Goossen, who previously trained Garcia. But even with someone familiar with Garcia offering instruction, Barrios couldn't elevate his game to the level of his opponent.

Although Garcia took his foot off the gas in the final rounds, the end was never in doubt as he had his hand raised victory.

Afterward, Garcia called for a fight against current WBO 140-pound champion Shakur Stevenson, which would be one of the biggest fights of the year.