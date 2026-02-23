Joe George Jr. collapses in corner during fight vs. Atif Oberlton

DETROIT -- In what was a scary scene at Little Caesars Arena, boxer Joe George Jr. left the ring on a stretcher after he collapsed in his corner following the first round of his light heavyweight fight against Atif Oberlton on Sunday night.

The boxers, who were part of the Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn undercard, butted heads in the opening round. After the round ended, George fell out of his stool while sitting in his corner, as he prepared to take instructions from his trainers.

George, who is from Houston, regained consciousness but was unable to continue in the match.

Oberlton, from Philadelphia, was deemed the winner by TKO.

Trainers check on Joe George Jr. after he collapsed in his corner following the first round of his light heavyweight fight against Atif Oberlton. Lon Horwedel/AP

Oberlton (15-0) instantly embraced George after he regained consciousness. George (13-2) was then taken away from the ring on a stretcher.

"Just like, 'I got love for you bro.' It's cool," Oberlton said of what he told George. "I just wanted to make sure he was safe."