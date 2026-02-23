Manny Pacquiao sets rematch vs. Floyd Mayweather on Sept. 19

Open Extended Reactions

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will meet again in a professional boxing rematch on Sept. 19 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix.

The announcement comes just days after Mayweather Jr. announced his intentions to come out of retirement following his 2026 exhibition against Mike Tyson and had signed a multi-fight partnership with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.

Pacquiao came out of retirement himself last July and battled then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw. He will also compete in an exhibition when he faces Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

It is not yet known what weight class or how many rounds the fight will be contested at.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a record-setting fight on May 2, 2015. The two will enter the ring again on Sept. 19 at The Sphere in Las Vegas in a boxing match to be streamed globally by Netflix. AP Photo/John Locher

The fight will be produced by EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire and Limitless X Holdings. The event itself is being promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in partnership with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.

On May 2, 2015, Mayweather beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a highly anticipated showdown that didn't manage to live up to the immense amount of hype surrounding it. It did, however, shatter several boxing records that still stand today, including PPV viewership in the United States, with 4.6 million pay per view buys and over $410 million in revenue. The fight also broke gate records with $72.2 million in ticket sales.

"I already fought and beat Manny once," Mayweather said in a statement. "This time will be the same result."

Mayweather, who turns 49 on February 24, retired from boxing at the age of 40 after his August 2017 knockout of MMA star Conor McGregor, running his record to a perfect 50-0 with 27 wins by stoppage. He has since stayed active competing in exhibitions against the likes of Logan Paul and John Gotti III.

It was announced last September that Mayweather and Tyson would meet in an exhibition match in spring 2026. No date or site has yet been confirmed.

Pacquiao, 47, has long been after a rematch with Mayweather, suggesting he wasn't 100% when they first met due to an injured shoulder. He initially retired from boxing following his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas but returned in 2025 to face Barrios.

With both fighters out of retirement and competing professionally, Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) will look to be the first fighter to put a blemish on the perfect record of Mayweather.

"Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history," Pacquiao said in a statement. "The fans have waited long enough -- they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."

While the fight won't have the opportunity to break PPV records, landing on Netflix will mean that it will be available globally to over 325 million subscribers. The 2024 clash between Jake Paul and Tyson was Netflix's first foray into boxing and drew 108 million live global viewers to become the most-streamed sporting event in history.

"Earlier in my career, I spent weeks in Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao's training camps in Las Vegas and the Philippines," Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Sports at Netflix, said in a statement. "It was undeniable that they were the two hardest workers in boxing, and their wins and accolades were a product of that. Bringing this rematch to Netflix is a massive 'full-circle' moment. We're thrilled to combine their storied rivalry with the immersive technology of Sphere to deliver a landmark sporting event to our members worldwide."

The event will also mark the first boxing match at The Sphere. The UFC held an event at the $2.3 billion venue in 2024 with production costs exceeding $20 million.