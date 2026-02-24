The serious (and unserious) timeline of fights since Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao I

Michael Eaves reacts to Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agreeing to face off in the ring again. (0:41)

'Why are we doing this?' Eaves questions another Mayweather-Pacquiao bout (0:41)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao have boxed in a series of fights -- from the record-breaking to the ridiculous -- since they famously met in 2015.

More than a decade after their first encounter, which many argue came too late in their careers anyway, the two will face off again in Las Vegas in September.

This time, there are no belts, and Mayweather will be 49-years-old while Pacquiao will be 47.

ESPN takes a look at what each fighter has been up to since May 2015.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Beats Andre Berto - unanimous decision - Sept. 2015

Mayweather defended his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles just four months after beating Pacquiao with a win over Andre Berto to move to 49-0, then retired from boxing. It didn't last long...

Floyd Mayweather, right, last fought as a pro in a TKO victory over Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Beats Conor McGregor - KO - August 2017

Of course, Mayweather came back, lured into the ring again for a huge fight against UFC star Conor McGregor.

The professional, sanctioned bout was promoted as "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History." Both men were purported to have earned hundreds of millions of dollars from the crossover event, which Mayweather won by TKO in Round 10.

It secured his fabled 50-0 record which will be risked in the Pacquiao rematch.

Exhibition bout vs. Tenshin Nasukawa - Dec. 2018

Mayweather's first foray into 'exhibition bouts' was the odd choice to box a 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. It was unclear how serious, or physical, the 'fight' might be. But it became extremely clear when Nasukawa was flattened three times and stopped inside one round.

Exhibition bout vs. Logan Paul - June 2021

Floyd Mayweather, left, dominated Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout in 2021. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The McGregor bout wouldn't be Mayweather's last venture into the ever-growing world of crossover fights, with an exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul too hard to resist.

The fight took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mayweather and Paul went the full eight rounds but no winner was declared.

Exhibition bout vs. Don Moore - May 2022

Mayweather entered the ring again under an exhibition rule-set again, in the United Arab Emirates, against his former sparring partner. He was taken the eight-round distance by Don Moore although Mayweather dominated their exchanges, and scored a knock-down.

Exhibition bout vs. Mikuru Asakura - Sept. 2022

Mayweather has fought a series of exhibition fights since retiring. Getty

Mayweather battered Mikuru Asakura, who is an MMA fighter and a YouTuber, four years ago. Pacquaio sat ringside in Japan to watch his old rival (and his future foe) blast Asakura aside in two rounds.

Mayweather, who reportedly earned huge sums of money again to compete in this exhibition, called Pacquiao a "future" champion in his celebratory speech.

Exhibition bout vs. Deji - Nov. 2022

Deji, the younger brother of YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, might have been significantly bigger than Mayweather but he stood little chance, even under exhibition rules. Mayweather toyed with him for a few rounds before ending their encounter in the sixth.

Exhibition bout vs. Aaron Chalmers - Feb. 2023

Mayweather's first-ever 'fight' in the UK came three years ago against Aaron Chalmers, who found fame on reality TV show 'Geordie Show' before turning his hand to MMA and boxing. Mayweather controlled Chalmers over the eight-round distance and was in an entertaining mood, dancing and talking to his opponent's corner throughout.

Exhibition bout vs. John Gotti III - July 2023

Mayweather entered the ring with the grandson of mafia boss John Gotti, and their exhibition concluded with an ugly brawl.

The start to the fight with Gotti III, who is a professional fighter, was delayed as Mayweather's security cleared the ring. Both Gotti III and Mayweather were warned about trash talk mid-fight before the referee had seen enough, and he called an end to it.

But then the real fight broke out.

Gotti III rushed at Mayweather and the ring was rushed by members of both entourages in a violent melee.

Exhibition bout rematch vs. John Gotti III - August 2024

Mayweather and the crime boss' grandson met for the second time in Mexico, with no judges.

Mayweather dominated and the exhibition will be remembered for a change of referee mid-way through. The fighters embraced afterwards and the Mexican crowd made their displeasure heard.

Manny Pacquiao

Rebuilding to regain a world championship

Pacquiao beat Jessie Vargas for the WBO welterweight title in November 2016. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Pacquiao continued his professional career long after Mayweather and it didn't take him long to become world champion again. With a win over Timothy Bradley Jr. under his belt, he beat Jessie Vargas in November 2016 to become WBO welterweight champion once again.

Loses WBO welterweight title vs. Jeff Horn - July 2017

Jeff Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight title fight on July 2, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

However, in his very next fight, Pacquiao lost the title again. He fought Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane, losing by unanimous decision. It seemed like this might be the end.

Yet again, Pacquiao rebounds to claim WBA belt

Manny Pacquiao, right, won the WBA welterweight title with a victory against Keith Thurman in July 2019. John Gurzinski/Getty Images

Pacquiao fought twice after the Horn defeat in 2018 and 2019, beating Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner before he fought Thurman for the WBA title in Las Vegas. At 40-years-old he became world champion once again. Two years later he fought for the WBA belt again, losing to Yordenis Ugás before retiring. However, it wouldn't be the last we saw of him.

Exhibition bout vs. DK Yoo - Dec. 2022

After failing to become the president of the Philippines, Pacquiao returned to the ring under exhibition rules in South Korea. His rival DK Yoo was known as a martial artist (and a social media star).

The bout was to raise money for war victims in Ukraine and homeless people in Pacquiao's homeland.

Pacquiao dominated the 'fight' and indicated he would be back for more...

Draw with Mario Barrios - July 2025

Pacquiao drew with Mario Barrios in 2025 in his first fight in four years. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In one of the more impressive boxing comebacks we have seen, Pacquiao faced WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in 2025, aged 46 and four years after his last pro fight.

It was an intriguing battle, with Pacquiao winning the fight in the eyes of many but the contest was ultimately scored a draw. There was speculation Pacquiao would return to challenge for another belt, before his Mayweather rematch was announced in February.