Conor Benn explains why he doesn't want to fight Manny Pacquiao

Conor Benn insisted he doesn't want to fight Manny Pacquiao due to the legend's age.

Pacquiao, 47, will rematch Floyd Mayweather, 49, in September in Las Vegas.

Benn, 29, is seeking career-defining fights after stunningly splitting with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing to join Zuffa's new project.

But those grand plans do not include fighting Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) claimed.

Conor Benn wants Manny Pacquiao to retire rather than fight on. Getty

"He's an [old age pensioner]," Benn told Sky Sports before the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch was confirmed.

"He's just a bit old, isn't he?

"I feel like I'd hate to see him back in the ring. I was calling him out when I was in Saudi and we were supposed to fight.

"I wasn't where I am now in my career, and he hadn't fought Mario Barrios yet.

"After seeing how he looked against Barrios? He is a legend and should call it a day.

"He is a legend, and I respect and admire him as a man, and as a fighter [too much] to let him lose me just via being old. I'd like to see him sail off into the sunset, and not overstay his welcome."

Last year Pacquiao, then 46, boldly battled WBC welterweight champion Barrios to a draw. Barrios lost his belt to Ryan Garcia last weekend, while Pacquiao will box Ruslan Provodnikov in an exhibition bout before welcoming Mayweather back to professional boxing later in the year.

New WBC champion Garcia is among the key options for Benn who is chasing a world championship this year, having dramatically switched promoters.

He won his rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. last year to record a career-best result.