Katie Taylor plans retirement after farewell fight in Dublin

Katie Taylor hopes for a final fight in Dublin before retiring. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024

Katie Taylor has said she will retire this year after one more fight in Dublin.

Two-weight undisputed champion Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) has said she wants to fight at Dublin's Croke Park but details on an opponent and date have not been confirmed.

"I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career," Taylor told RTE.

"Obviously we're still hoping for Croke Park, we're hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen.

"If it doesn't happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there.

"Croke Park would the top of the list.

"Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be?

"I think it would be absolutely remarkable if I was able to do that. I'm not sure if it is going to happen or not.

"Either way, I'll be ending my career here and I'm very, very excited about that."

Taylor is now 39 and hasn't fought since beating Amanda Serrano last year.

The only blemish on her professional record was a loss, in Dublin, to Chantelle Cameron three years ago but Taylor avenged that result in a rematch.

She entered pro boxing after a stellar amateur run which saw her claim the 2012 Olympic gold medal, and five world championships.

Taylor has been part of the generation to take women's boxing to new highs.

Although her next fight isn't officially planned, she has made her intention clear to write one final chapter in her home country before hanging up the gloves.