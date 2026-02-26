        <
          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A unanimous choice for No. 1

          Claressa Shields, above, dominated Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 to retain the women's undisputed heavyweight championship. AP Photo/Lon Horwedel
          Feb 26, 2026, 12:48 PM

          Claressa Shields solidified her position atop the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 in Detroit. She was equally decisive in the voting, earning every first-place vote from the ESPN panel.

          Shields is one of only two boxers in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three weight classes -- Terence Crawford is the other. She unified all four major women's heavyweight titles on Feb. 2, 2025, with a win over Danielle Perkins and has since made two successful defenses.

          Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) has won titles in five divisions to go along with Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 representing the U.S.

          Katie Taylor announced Wednesday that she would like one more fight -- ideally in Dublin -- before retiring. For now, she remains at No. 2 in the rankings.

          Although the top 10 remains unchanged, several talented fighters are closing in and receiving votes, including unified junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney, unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green and undisputed bantamweight champ Cherneka Johnson.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are current through Feb. 26.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS   Previous ranking: 1

          RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. KATIE TAYLOR   Previous ranking: 2

          RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO   Previous ranking: 3

          RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. GABRIELA FUNDORA     Previous ranking: 4

          RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20
          NEXT FIGHT: March 14 vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor

          5. CHANTELLE CAMERON   Previous ranking: 5

          RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova

          6. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: 6

          RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER     Previous ranking: 7

          RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. LAUREN PRICE     Previous ranking: 8

          RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
          NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino

          9. YOKASTA VALLE     Previous ranking: 9

          RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. ELIF NUR TURHAN     Previous ranking: 10

          RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).

          How our experts voted

          Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois

          James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

          Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          ESPN experts poll

          First place: Shields (8)

          Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)

          Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

          Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (2), Cameron (1)

          Fifth place: Fundora (3), Mayer (3), Cameron (2)

          Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)

          Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)

          Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

          10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)