Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A unanimous choice for No. 1

Claressa Shields solidified her position atop the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 in Detroit. She was equally decisive in the voting, earning every first-place vote from the ESPN panel.

Shields is one of only two boxers in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three weight classes -- Terence Crawford is the other. She unified all four major women's heavyweight titles on Feb. 2, 2025, with a win over Danielle Perkins and has since made two successful defenses.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) has won titles in five divisions to go along with Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 representing the U.S.

Katie Taylor announced Wednesday that she would like one more fight -- ideally in Dublin -- before retiring. For now, she remains at No. 2 in the rankings.

Although the top 10 remains unchanged, several talented fighters are closing in and receiving votes, including unified junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney, unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green and undisputed bantamweight champ Cherneka Johnson.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through Feb. 26.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20

NEXT FIGHT: March 14 vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor

5. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova

6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7

NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino

9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9

RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. ELIF NUR TURHAN Previous ranking: 10

RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois

James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

ESPN experts poll

First place: Shields (8)

Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)

Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (2), Cameron (1)

Fifth place: Fundora (3), Mayer (3), Cameron (2)

Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)

Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)

Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)