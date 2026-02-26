Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A unanimous choice for No. 1

Claressa Shields solidified her position atop the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 in Detroit. She was equally decisive in the voting, earning every first-place vote from the ESPN panel.
Shields is one of only two boxers in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three weight classes -- Terence Crawford is the other. She unified all four major women's heavyweight titles on Feb. 2, 2025, with a win over Danielle Perkins and has since made two successful defenses.
Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) has won titles in five divisions to go along with Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 representing the U.S.
Katie Taylor announced Wednesday that she would like one more fight -- ideally in Dublin -- before retiring. For now, she remains at No. 2 in the rankings.
Although the top 10 remains unchanged, several talented fighters are closing in and receiving votes, including unified junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney, unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green and undisputed bantamweight champ Cherneka Johnson.
Here's the current top 10.
Note: Results are current through Feb. 26.
1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: 1
RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: 2
RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3
RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
4. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 4
RECORD: 17-0, 9 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Alexas Kubicki, Sept. 20
NEXT FIGHT: March 14 vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor
5. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 5
RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Junior welterweight
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova
6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: 6
RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: 7
RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
8. LAUREN PRICE Previous ranking: 8
RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino
9. YOKASTA VALLE Previous ranking: 9
RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
DIVISION: Strawweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
10. ELIF NUR TURHAN Previous ranking: 10
RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
The formula
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.
Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).
How our experts voted
Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney
Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois
James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney
Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney
Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan
Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Funodra, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata
Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
ESPN experts poll
First place: Shields (8)
Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)
Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)
Fourth place: Serrano (5), Fundora (2), Cameron (1)
Fifth place: Fundora (3), Mayer (3), Cameron (2)
Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)
Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)
Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)
Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)
10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)