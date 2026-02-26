Conor Benn to fight Regis Prograis on Tyson Fury undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn will return to the ring in April. Getty

Conor Benn will fight American Regis Prograis on the undercard of Tyson Fury's return in London on April 11, it has been confirmed.

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) last week left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom to sign a one-fight deal with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing, with former two-time junior welterweight world champion Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) now confirmed as his opponent.

The fight will form the co-main event of Fury's return against Arslanbek Makhmudov at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April. The event will be promoted by Zuffa and Ring Magazine and will be streamed live on Netflix globally.

Benn last fought in November at Tottenham, beating Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch after losing the first bout in April.

The 29-year-old had said he wanted to challenge for the WBC title, calling for a fight with Ryan Garcia, while he was also called out by Shakur Stevenson, who beat Teofimo Lopez in January.

However, Benn will now return under the Zuffa banner against Prograis, who has lost two of his last three bouts to Brit Jack Catterall and Devin Haney.

"I'm filled with excitement and hunger for what's ahead with Zuffa Boxing," Benn said last week when announcing he had signed with Zuffa.

"I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I'm ready to give the fans the fights they've been calling for. I'm in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans."