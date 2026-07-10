Floyd Mayweather: Biography, record, fights and more

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Floyd Mayweather is a former boxing world champion who last fought professionally in 2017. In 2026, he announced a comeback to face Manny Pacquiao in September. Mayweather is undefeated with a record of 50-0 and 27 KOs. In addition to his numerous titles, Mayweather also has a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 50-0, 27 KOs

DOB: Feb. 24, 1977

Professional Debut: October 1996

Age: 49

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 72 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Mayweather fights and results Date Opponent Result 08/26/2017 Conor McGregor W, TKO10 09/12/2015 Andre Berto W, UD12 05/02/2015 Manny Pacquiao W, UD12 09/13/2014 Marcos Maidana W, UD12 05/03/2014 Marcos Maidana W, MD12 09/14/2013 Saul Alvarez W, MD12 05/04/2013 Robert Guerrero W, UD12 05/05/2012 Miguel Cotto W, UD12 09/17/2011 Victor Ortiz W, KO4 05/01/2010 Shane Mosley W, UD12 09/19/2009 Juan Manuel Marquez W, UD12 12/08/2007 Ricky Hatton W, TKO10 05/05/2007 Oscar De La Hoya W, SD12 11/04/2006 Carlos Manuel Baldomir W, UD12 04/08/2006 Zab Judah W, UD12 11/19/2005 Sharmba Mitchell W, TKO6 06/25/2005 Arturo Gatti W, RTD6 01/22/2005 Henry Bruseles W, TKO8 05/22/2004 DeMarcus Corley W, UD12 11/01/2003 Phillip Ndou W, TKO7 04/19/2003 Victoriano Sosa W, UD12 12/07/2002 Jose Luis Castillo W, UD12 04/20/2002 Jose Luis Castillo W, UD12 11/10/2001 Jesus Chavez W, RTD9 05/26/2001 Carlos Hernandez W, UD12 01/20/2001 Diego Corrales W, TKO10 10/21/2000 Emanuel Augustus W, TKO9 03/18/2000 Gregorio Vargas W, UD12 09/11/1999 Carlos Gerena W, RTD7 05/22/1999 Justin Juuko W, KO9 02/17/1999 Carlos Rios W, UD12 12/19/1998 Angel Manfredy W, TKO2 10/03/1998 Genaro Hernandez W, RTD8 06/14/1998 Tony Pep W, UD10 04/18/1998 Gustavo Fabian Cuello W, UD10 03/23/1998 Miguel Melo W, TKO3 02/28/1998 Sam Girard W, KO2 01/09/1998 Hector Arroyo W, TKO5 11/20/1997 Angelo Nuñez W, TKO3 10/14/1997 Felipe Garcia W, KO6 09/06/1997 Louie Leija W, TKO2 07/12/1997 Jesus Chavez W, TKO5 06/14/1997 Larry O'Shields W, UD6 05/09/1997 Tony Duran W, TKO1 04/12/1997 Bobby Giepert W, TKO1 03/12/1997 Kino Rodriguez W, TKO1 02/01/1997 Edgar Ayala W, TKO2 01/18/1997 Jerry Cooper W, TKO1 11/30/1996 Reggie Sanders W, UD4 10/11/1996 Roberto Apodaca W, TKO2

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