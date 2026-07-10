          Floyd Mayweather: Biography, record, fights and more

          Floyd Mayweather was named ESPN's top boxer of the century. Al Bello/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 10, 2026, 02:18 PM

          Floyd Mayweather is a former boxing world champion who last fought professionally in 2017. In 2026, he announced a comeback to face Manny Pacquiao in September. Mayweather is undefeated with a record of 50-0 and 27 KOs. In addition to his numerous titles, Mayweather also has a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 50-0, 27 KOs

          DOB: Feb. 24, 1977

          Professional Debut: October 1996

          Age: 49

          Stance: Orthodox

          Reach: 72 inches

          Height: 5-foot-8

          Latest Floyd Mayweather Jr. stories: