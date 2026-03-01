Navarrete unifies WBO, IBF titles with 11th-round TKO of Nunez

Open Extended Reactions

What was expected to be a very close fight ended with Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete dismantling Eduardo "Sugar" Nunez on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) dominated Nunez and unified the WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles with an 11th-round TKO victory. Referee Benjamin Rodriguez stopped the fight following advice from the ringside doctor due to Nunez's right eye being swollen shut.

After controlling the early rounds of the fight, Navarrete, ESPN's No. 1-ranked junior lightweight, began the demolition work in the seventh round. He was faster and punished Nunez, ranked at No. 6, at will to the body and head while Nunez, in desperation, searched for a miracle punch.